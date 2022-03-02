Different variants can infect us at the same time

The study also pointed out one can have several different virus variants in one's body. And explaining how they can affect different organs, Kapil Gupta, lead author of the BrisDelta study, said, "Some of these variants may use kidney or spleen cells as their niche to hide, while the body is busy defending against the dominant virus type. This could make it difficult for the infected patients to get rid of SARS-CoV-2 entirely," Gupta said.