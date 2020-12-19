Severe cases of Covid-19 infection rare in newborns, study suggests

Newborn babies have been able to evade severe cases of Covid-19 and resulting complications in most cases, suggested a study in the UK by researchers from Imperial College London and the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford.

The researchers traced all the babies who were less than 29 days old with Covid-19 between the beginning of March and end of April, at the peak of the first wave of the UK Covid-19 pandemic. It was found that 66 babies required hospital treatment for Covid-19 infection in this period.

The result said that only 1 in 1785 births, or 0.06% of births, required Covid-19 treatment hospital care to deal with Covid-19.

It was also revealed that nearly half (45%) of the babies who developed severe infection were from Black, Asian or minority ethnic groups. Around one in four of the babies (24%) were born prematurely (defined as being born before 37 weeks).

Only 17 babies out of the 66 were suspected to have caught the virus from their mother in the first seven days after birth. Seven of these 17 babies developed Covid-19 despite being separated from their mother immediately after birth. This supports the UK and international guidance to keep mother and baby together even when the mother is suspected or known to have Covid-19, say the team. Six babies were thought to have contracted Covid-19 while in hospital.

The researchers add that, overall, a small proportion of babies caught Covid-19 from their mother. They explain that, in light of this, if a mother tests positive for Covid-19, her baby does not need to be separated from her at birth.

The study revealed 17 of the babies were suspected to have caught the infection from their mother, with two of these babies potentially contracting Covid-19 in the womb.

"Parents, and expectant parents, are understandably worried about their babies becoming ill with Covid-19. This study will hopefully provide some reassurance, as it suggests severe Covid-19 infection in newborns is very rare. Most babies only develop mild symptoms when infected with the virus and make a full recovery," said Dr Chris Gale, co-lead author of the study from Imperial's School of Public Health

None of the babies in the group died from Covid-19. When the data were analysed nearly 90% of the babies had fully recovered from the infection and had been discharged from the hospital.

The study suggests a higher proportion of newborns who develop this severe disease will need intensive care or breathing support (36%), compared with older children (13%). However, the study authors add that severe infection in newborn babies is still very rare.

The team said that an urgent investigation is needed to understand why so many of the babies hospitalised with severe Covid-19 were minority communities.

"As in our recent study of pregnant women with Covid-19, and the general population, we found a higher than expected proportion of the babies were from Black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, which clearly needs further investigation," said Professor Jenny Kurinczuk, the co-lead author from the Nuffield Department of Population Health at the University of Oxford.

The main symptoms of Covid-19 infection in the babies during the study included high temperature, poor feeding, vomiting, a runny nose, cough and lethargy.

