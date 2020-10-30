Severe covid-19 cases leave lasting effects, including on mental state

This spring, Raju Sarker was in respiratory failure. His kidneys had shut down and his blood pressure was falling. Days from death in a Singapore hospital, with his mother back home in Bangladesh saying prayers, something inexplicable happened: He pulled back from the brink.

That was seven months ago. Since then, Mr. Sarker has struggled to regain his full health. The 40-year-old, who worked in Singapore laying internet lines to support his family, has long been free of the coronavirus. But he said his doctors tell him he still isn’t well enough to leave the country and return to his family.

Mr. Sarker is now encountering a different side of the disease: the long-haul effects that doctors are just beginning to understand. These can include fatigue, chest pain and heart inflammation, and many don’t have any obvious connection to the symptoms such as coughing and fever that often kick off Covid-19.

John Swartzberg, an infectious disease specialist and clinical professor emeritus at the School of Public Health of the University of California, Berkeley, said long-term effects from severe cases have to be monitored in many parts of the body, including the central nervous system.

Doctors think people like Mr. Sarker who have survived after being put on a ventilator will likely need at least a year for recovery, Dr. Swartzberg said, but “we don’t know it will be a year because it hasn’t been a year yet" since Covid-19 emerged.

For Mr. Sarker, the lingering health complications included a setback in September. His blood platelet count dipped, just after he started responding to treatment to help with his persistent anemia caused by low hemoglobin in July. He also said he has been feeling depressed.

After a patient is discharged from an intensive care unit, “it is necessary to pay attention not only to physical symptoms such as fatigue and respiratory distress, but also to memory, depression, anxiety and sleep disorders," said Haruo Nakayama, a neurologist studying recovery in Covid-19 patients at Tokyo’s Toho University Ohashi Medical Center.

An Italian study of 402 people who recovered from Covid-19—most of whom had been hospitalized with severe pneumonia—found more than half reported at least one mental-health issue. Thirty-one percent reported depression, 28% post-traumatic stress disorder and 42% anxiety.

The Wall Street Journal wrote about Mr. Sarker in March in an article that profiled five people who contracted the then-new coronavirus sweeping the globe.

At that time, his wife back in Bangladesh was days away from giving birth to their first child. She knew her husband was in danger. No one dared tell her that funeral arrangements were already under way, for fear of harming the unborn baby.

He caught the coronavirus in early February. The symptoms started with a persistent cough, headache and chills, but soon he was in intensive care. Jakir Khan, a distant relative and childhood friend of Mr. Sarker who also had a job in Singapore, recalled watching doctors work on Mr. Sarker one day for two hours trying to stabilize his falling blood pressure.

“They said he was so bad that it was done," Mr. Khan said.

Diplomats from Bangladesh contacted his family to start plans for transporting his body back home.

Somehow his condition turned around, perhaps aided by his relative youth and lack of previous medical problems. His kidneys started to respond to dialysis and his blood pressure stabilized.

On March 30, a baby boy was born to Mr. Sarker’s wife, Sanjida Akhter, 19 years old.

The first stage of his recovery was steady but slow. Mr. Sarker was unconscious for more than two months. When he woke up in April, he discovered that because of an infection in his respiratory tract, doctors had punched an opening in his throat and put in a tube to help him breathe. He was being fed by another tube. He lost 52 pounds and most of his hair fell out.

The nurses put up a picture of his son, Safun, by his bed. His wife called every day to show off their baby. His mother called to check on his diet.

“I couldn’t imagine he would return to consciousness after such a long time. I had cried and cried," said his mother, Razia Begum. “For months, my head did not touch a pillow at night. I could not sleep."

In the months that followed, he learned to walk again and his body had to adjust slowly to a solid diet.

“At first I couldn’t even stand. I would lose my balance," said Mr. Sarker. The liquid-supplement diet upset his stomach, and even though he was hungry, he couldn’t eat. When he was finally able to eat some rice, the nurses had to clean and bandage the hole in his neck after every meal.

By July, he seemed on the road to a full recovery. After stays in another hospital and a hotel, the government of Singapore moved him to the worker dormitory where he lives now. He regained some weight and hair on a protein-rich diet, and he started to rebuild muscle with rehabilitation sessions and badminton games.

But the disease with a reputation for unwelcome surprises had another one. As he returned twice a month for medical tests to hospitals in Singapore, doctors found in July that his body was low on hemoglobin, a protein in red blood cells responsible for delivering oxygen to the tissues. Mr. Sarker’s total blood cell count was also low.

Mr. Sarker’s diagnosis differs from some other patients who have reported long-lasting aftereffects of Covid-19, suggesting the diversity of problems doctors are still trying to delineate.

He has often lacked appetite, and his wife has observed that he has been napping a lot more than usual. However, tests this week showed his blood work was once again stable.

He can socialize with Bangladeshis in the dormitory, but the government limits his movements outside owing to his incomplete recovery. He has yet to return to work. Apart from his childhood friend, Mr. Khan, his loved ones are all back in Bangladesh.

“I do everything alone. I wash my own clothes. I eat alone. I sleep alone," he said. “I just want to go home."

Doctors have told him it is too soon to take that risk. They have tests lined up through January.

Mr. Sarker’s father died when he was 5. “That’s what keeps me awake now. Sometimes I am afraid to close my eyes, because I don’t want to die or lose consciousness again," he said.

“Before I had a child, I used to not think of these things. I would think if I died it was OK. But now…now, I realize I have people I love, people I want to live for."

Mrs. Begum, his mother, hasn’t finished with her prayers.

“I still pray I will be able to see him again," she said.

