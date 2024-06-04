She never had a drink; this woman still had deadly high alcohol percentage in blood, here’s why
A 50-year-old woman experienced symptoms of alcohol intoxication despite not consuming any alcohol. It took two years for doctors to get convinced that she had never had drinks.
A 50-year-old woman from Toronto had a strong smell of alcohol on her breath and felt dizzy, confused and weak. One day, she even fainted and hurt her head on the kitchen counter while preparing lunch for her children. The strange part is she did not consume any alcohol. It took her two years to convince doctors that she had never had alcohol, CNN reported.