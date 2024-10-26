Shelcal 500, PAN-D, Paracetamol, 46 other drugs fail quality test. Do you consume? Check list here

The Central Drug Regulatory Authority flagged four drugs as spurious and identified 49 others as not meeting quality standards, including paracetamol and Oxytocin. Of 3,000 samples, only 1.5% were substandard, assuring public safety through ongoing inspections.

Livemint
Published26 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Vitamin C and D3 Tablets, Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C Soft Gels, Antacid Pan-D, Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg, Anti-diabetic Drug Glimepiride, Blood Pressure Drug Telmisartan are some of the drugs that failed the quality test and were flagged as 'spurious' or 'sub-standard'
Vitamin C and D3 Tablets, Shelcal, Vitamin B Complex, Vitamin C Soft Gels, Antacid Pan-D, Paracetamol Tablets IP 500 mg, Anti-diabetic Drug Glimepiride, Blood Pressure Drug Telmisartan are some of the drugs that failed the quality test and were flagged as ’spurious’ or ’sub-standard’

The Central Drug Regulatory Authority (CDRA) has raised significant concerns regarding the quality of pharmaceutical products available in the market. Among the troubling findings, the widely-used calcium supplement Shelcal 500, combination drug Pan D, Vitamin D3 tablets manufactured by Life Max Cancer Laboratories failed the drug test.

Furthermore, a total of 49 drug samples have been deemed "Not of Standard Quality" (NSQ), which includes familiar medications such as paracetamol, Oxytocin, and fluconazole.

Also Read | No change in sales, distribution of emergency contraceptive pills: CDSCO

The CDRA's inspection covered approximately 3,000 samples, revealing that only about 1.5% were found to be substandard.

The specific drugs listed as spurious are:

  • Tamsulosin and Dutasteride Tablets (UrimaxD)
  • Calcium and Vitamin D3 Tablets I.P (SHELCAL 500)
  • Pantoprazole Gastro-Resistant and Domperidone ProlongedRelease Capsules I.P. (PAN-D)
  • Nandrolone Decanoate Injection IP 25mg/ml (DecaDurabolin 25 Inj.)

Additionally, the report detailed 49 drugs that failed to meet quality standards. This list includes various products from reputable companies, such as Alkem Health Science, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, and Hindustan Antibiotics. Some notable mentions among the NSQ drugs are:

  • Neurotem-NT
  • Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP 500 mg (JKMSCL Supply)
  • Loperamide Hydrochloride Tablets IP (JKMSCL Hospital Supply)
  • Floxages-OZ (Ofloxacin and Ornidazole Tablets IP)
  • Wintel 40 Tablets

Also Read | Over 400 kg drugs, MD contraband seized from factory in Gujarat’s Bharuch
  • Moxica -250 [Amoxicillin Dispersible Tablets IP 250 mg]
  • Frusemide Injection IP 20 mg
  • Cloxacillin Sodium Capsules IP 250 mg
  • Fluorometholone Eye Drops IP
  • Panlib 40 Tablets
  • B - Cidal 625
  • Trypsin, Bromelain & Rutoside Trihydrate Tablets [Flavoshine]
  • C Mont LC Kid 60 ml (Montelukast & Leveocetirizine Dihydrochloride syrup)
  • Yogaraja Guggulu Tablet
  • Telmisartan Tab IP 40 mg
  • Pantoprazole Inj. BP 40 mg
  • Glimepiride Tab IP
  • Cough Syrup

Also Read | Weight-loss drugs cut drug and alcohol abuse, according to new study

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drug Controller General reassured the public that the failure of a drug sample from any specific batch does not imply that all products sold under that name are of poor quality, as only that particular batch is considered substandard.

The spurious and NSQ drugs have been recalled on a batch-wise basis as part of the CDRA's ongoing commitment to public safety.

Among the flagged products were Metronidazole tablets from Hindustan Antibiotics and Domperidone tablets by Rainbow Life Sciences.

The investigation has also highlighted quality issues with Paracetamol tablets produced by Karnataka Antibiotics & Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Also Read | NPPA brings 44 more essential drugs under price cap

Drugmakers’ Denial of Responsibility

In response to the allegations of producing spurious drugs, manufacturers have categorically denied responsibility.

They assert that the implicated batches were not produced by them, stating, “The actual manufacturer (as per label claim) has informed that the impugned batch of the product has not been manufactured by them and that it is a spurious drug. The product is purported to be spurious; however, the same is subject to the outcome of the investigation.” Times Now reported.

Risks of Consuming Substandard Medicines

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that the use of ineffective and harmful drugs can lead to serious health issues, including:

Therapeutic Failure

Exacerbation of Disease

Resistance to Medicines

Death

Poor-quality drugs can also cause drug resistance

Substandard medicines compromise the treatment of chronic and infectious diseases, causing disease progression and death.

Also Read | Alert! Paracetamol, Vitamin D3 tablets and 46 other drugs fail quality test

CDRA Regulatory Actions

As part of its vigilance efforts, the CDRA continues to address the presence of non-standard quality drugs in the market, reinforcing the importance of stringent regulatory measures in protecting public health.

In a related move, the CDRA in August 2024 banned over 156 fixed-dose drug combinations that were deemed likely to pose risks to human health. This includes popular fever medications, painkillers, and allergy tablets, indicating a proactive stance in safeguarding public health.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Oct 2024, 02:34 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealthShelcal 500, PAN-D, Paracetamol, 46 other drugs fail quality test. Do you consume? Check list here

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    272.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    1.15 (0.42%)

    Tata Steel share price

    145.80
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -3.2 (-2.15%)

    Indusind Bank share price

    1,041.55
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -237.35 (-18.56%)

    ITC share price

    482.10
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    10.25 (2.17%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Glenmark Life Sciences share price

    937.75
    03:47 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -101.65 (-9.78%)

    Hindustan Petroleum Corporation share price

    372.35
    03:58 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -32.3 (-7.98%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    13,930.15
    03:43 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -1133.9 (-7.53%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    872.50
    03:48 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    -66.5 (-7.08%)
    More from Top Losers

    Thermax share price

    5,435.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    256.95 (4.96%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    465.00
    03:29 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    19 (4.26%)

    Jammu & Kashmir Bank share price

    97.70
    03:44 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    3.85 (4.1%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    691.55
    03:59 PM | 25 OCT 2024
    24.45 (3.67%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,605.00130.00
      Chennai
      79,611.00130.00
      Delhi
      79,763.00130.00
      Kolkata
      79,615.00130.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.