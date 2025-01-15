Should America ban fluoride in its drinking water?

These studies do not prove that consumption of fluoride lowers IQ; they show a correlation. More research is needed to draw firm conclusions. A federal judge in San Francisco recently ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency must review the potential risk posed by fluoridated drinking water. Mr Kennedy, by contrast, seems inclined to ban fluoride first and ask questions later. But a speedy ban will almost certainly be impossible. At present local governments decide whether to fluoridate water, an approach to governing which Republicans usually support. A federal ban would probably take years to get through the rule-making process, which would require more scientific evidence to back it up. If the government tried to hurry things along, it would increase the likelihood of legal challenges from opponents, such as the American Dental Association. Such challenges are already highly likely. The process may start on day one of a Trump administration—but banning fluoride would be like pulling teeth.