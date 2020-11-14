Should I get a covid-19 test?

The Covid-19 testing capacity in the U.S. has grown substantially since the beginning of the pandemic, but demand for testing can still outpace the present supply, especially at times case counts are increasing.

Some health departments prioritize who should get tested based on the available capacity, and the guidelines and recommendations differ across the country. Following is some advice from health officials and doctors about whether you should get tested and when.

When should I get tested for Covid-19?

If you are showing symptoms, you should get tested, experts say. You should also get tested if you live with a family member who was infected, or you came into close contact with someone who was.

Common symptoms for Covid-19 include fever, cough, loss of smell and taste, fatigue, sore throat, congestion and gastrointestinal issues.

Doctors commonly recommend waiting at least four or five days after the exposure, however. Otherwise, you could get tested before you have enough virus for a test to detect and potentially miss an infection.

“I wouldn’t get tested much sooner than four days after" an exposure, said Daniel Kuritzkes, chief of infectious diseases at Brigham & Women’s Hospital in Boston.

You may be asked to get tested by your school, employer or your public-health department as well, as part of a screening program or because they think you may have had contact with an infected person.

I think I was exposed to the virus, but I don’t know for sure. Should I get tested?

It depends. Consider where you might have been exposed and what the testing capacity is in your area.

If you went to a bar or a restaurant in a place without a lot of cases, for instance, you probably don’t need to get tested. But if you find out later that there were cases or an outbreak linked to the establishment around the time you were there, you should probably get tested if there is enough capacity.

Public-health authorities suggest people stay on top of case counts in their areas because the prevalence of the virus changes quickly, especially as it spreads to more remote regions of the country that previously didn’t have a large number of cases.

Health officials also advise getting tested if you’ve recently traveled, or attended medium to large-size gatherings like a wedding or dinner party.

You should stay home as much as possible for two weeks if you think you were exposed. If you can’t separate yourself from others or work from home, you might also want to get tested.

Does it matter what kind of test I get?

Yes. If you are trying to figure out whether you have Covid-19 right now, you should get a Covid-19 diagnostic test.

The most accurate kind of diagnostic test is a so-called PCR test run in a lab. Antigen tests are also used to diagnose the virus, but are most accurate when used on people showing symptoms in the earliest days of the onset or have high viral loads. The federal government has also explicitly said rapid antigen tests can be used for broad screening, though some states have raised concern about doing so until more research is done on their accuracy when used that way.

An antibody test, which tests your blood to see if you developed antibodies to the new coronavirus, indicates whether you were infected, though not whether you can spread the disease. Public-health officials say these tests should not be used on their own to diagnose an active infection.

If I was exposed and I test negative, can I stop quarantining?

Not usually, though the public-health thinking on quarantine is evolving. Authorities such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization still recommend a full two-week quarantine, regardless of testing, along with many state and local health departments. That’s because it can take up to 14 days for symptoms to appear after an exposure, and you could potentially spread the virus without symptoms at all.

But if you live in an area where it’s easy to get access to testing, you might be able to shorten the quarantine length by a few days if you also get tested and get a negative result, though there is still a chance that you could become infectious afterward. In many places essential workers can return to work after traveling without a full quarantine if they’ve tested negative.

In Vermont, for example, people can test out of quarantine after day seven if they don’t have symptoms. But the opt-out doesn’t apply to residents or staff in settings such as nursing homes or prisons, where the risk is especially high.

I’m thinking about traveling or visiting a high-risk relative. What should I do?

It depends. Right now, getting a test for these reasons might be challenging in many parts of the country due to limited supplies and delayed turnaround time. Consider where and how you are traveling, and the circumstances in your area.

If you are driving by car to a vacation in the mountains, you probably don’t need to be tested, but you might want to consider it if you flew on an airplane, said Robert Kim-Farley, an epidemiologist at UCLA Fielding School of Public Health.

More important, you should stay home as much as possible for 14 days if you traveled to a virus hot-spot, public-health officials say, and monitor yourself for symptoms.

If you are planning on seeing someone at high risk of severe disease, such as an elderly relative, whether you should get tested largely depends on your specific circumstances. Factors to consider are how many cases are in your area, your own exposure levels and how quickly you could get back test results, a sign of test capacity.

You might also want to quarantine for two weeks before seeing your relatives or consider not getting together at this time, public-health experts say. Some public-health officials are advising smaller Thanksgiving gatherings or canceling get-togethers all together because cases are rising in so many parts of the country.

If I do get tested, what should I do while I wait for results?

How long you have to wait can depend on where you are in the U.S. and even where you get your test done. Until you get the results, you should separate yourself from others as much as possible, even if you feel fine, experts say. Many pharmacies and lab companies now publish their average wait times online so consumers can check what to expect before getting tested.

I tested positive. Now what?

Isolate yourself as much as possible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend isolating for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear, if your symptoms have improved and you don’t have a fever.

If you tested positive and didn’t have any symptoms, you should isolate for 10 days starting from the time when you took the test, the CDC says.

The CDC also recommends that you tell your close contacts that you tested positive, so that they can also quarantine and help prevent furthering the spread. People can become infectious two days before they start showing symptoms or test positive.

Your local health department might also reach out to you as part of a disease investigation and to check on your health. You should also monitor yourself for symptoms and potentially seek medical care if they worsen, according to the CDC.

If my test results come back negative, is that a guarantee that I’m not infected?

Not quite. You probably didn’t have Covid-19 if you got a negative result, but there is a chance the result could be a false negative depending on which test is administered, the quality of the sample collected and whether you or the health-care professional who collected it did so properly. Also, long turnaround times might mean you could become infectious between the time you take the test and when the results come back.

“Even if I get a test yesterday to go into a nursing home today, I don’t really know if I was just negative yesterday because the virus hadn’t had the chance to grow, and actually today I’m teeming with virus and could walk in and spread it," Michael Mina, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said at a media briefing.

Public-health officials warn that a negative test result is simply a moment-in-time snapshot, not a shield against future infection. If you are tested one morning and go to the grocery store later that day, for example, you could become infected even if you later receive a negative test result.

In what situation might I consider getting a second test?

Test results should be taken into consideration with other pieces of information, such as symptoms or potential exposure, public-health experts say. There are circumstances where either your doctor might recommend a second test or you should consider getting one.

For instance, if you get a negative test result but have symptoms and a later exposure, a doctor might recommend a follow-up test with a different testing technology. In some situations, public-health authorities also recommend a follow-up test to positive test results, such as when a person doesn’t have symptoms and the community prevalence is low.

Write to Brianna Abbott at brianna.abbott@wsj.com and Sarah Krouse at sarah.krouse@wsj.com

