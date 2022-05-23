Should India be worried about monkeypox?

Monkeypox isn’t new. It is a viral disease originating from animals such as rodents and primates, and is transmitted to people. It is found in Africa, mostly around tropical rainforest regions. The first case of human monkeypox was detected in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Clinical symptoms of the virus look similar to those that are found in smallpox patients but are less severe. There are two types of monkeypox virus. One is the West African type with case fatality ratio close to 1%. The other is the Congo Basin type, which exhibits greater human-to-human transmission and has a case fatality ratio as high as 10%.