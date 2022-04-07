Should you be concerned about Omicron’s new variant?

On Wednesday, BMC declared the first case of XE variant in Mumbai, saying a 50-year-old person, who recently returned from South Africa, tested positive for it. Experts of Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) have studied the detected sample and opined that the genomic constitution does not correlate with the genomic picture of ‘XE’ variant, according to the health ministry. Scientists from National Institute of Virology, Pune, will now analyse the sample to reconfirm whether it is a XE variant and will submit the report to INSACOG, the authority in India to declare the presence of any new mutant in the country.