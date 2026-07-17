Should you microdose GLP-1 drugs for weight loss?

In an ideal world, microdosing’s uncertainties would be resolved by proper trials. The world is far from that. And pharma firms have little motive to pay for research which might show that using less of their product is effective. The speed with which GLP-1 drugs have arrived has been a blessing for many. But those who think they know better than their doctors might be advised to pay attention to that old adage, “when all else fails, read the instructions”.