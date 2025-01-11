Should you start lifting weights?

There’s no doubt cardio is good for you—it lowers blood pressure, cuts the risk of heart disease, strokes and some kinds of cancer, and may even help treat depression. Fit people live up to seven years longer than couch potatoes. Being strong offers many of the same benefits. In the same way that bones are more than just scaffolding for the body (they also produce blood cells, for instance), muscle does more than merely move limbs. It also helps regulate metabolism, insulin sensitivity and cholesterol levels. The evidence is less robust than for cardio, but a review published in 2022 concluded that regular strength training seems to reduce the risk of heart diseases, diabetes and cancer.