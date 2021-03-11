Silence emerges as a way to boost health
Scientists, meditation advocates and product makers are discovering the physical and emotional benefits of turning down the noise
Writing in the mid-19th century, Charles Dickens described the soundscape of London as a “distant ringing hum, as if the city were a vast glass, vibrating." This vibration has come to define modern day metropolises, from the racket of jackhammers to the ping of phone notifications.
But silence is mounting a comeback, as scientists, meditation advocates and even car makers begin to see it as a way to promote physical and mental health.
