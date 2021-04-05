Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June

Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June

Premium
A view of the city skyline in Singapore.
1 min read . 05:30 PM IST Bloomberg

Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.

Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.

Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.

About 1.05 million people, or 18.4% of Singapore’s population, have received their first vaccine dose, the health minister said. More than 468,000 people have completed the two-dose regimen, he added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

About 1.05 million people, or 18.4% of Singapore’s population, have received their first vaccine dose, the health minister said. More than 468,000 people have completed the two-dose regimen, he added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

That puts the city-state near the top in Asia in terms of vaccination rates per capita although it lags behind world leaders like the US, UK and Israel, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Roughly 60% of Singapore’s senior citizens have obtained the vaccine.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.