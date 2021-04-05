Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June

Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.

That puts the city-state near the top in Asia in terms of vaccination rates per capita although it lags behind world leaders like the US, UK and Israel, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Roughly 60% of Singapore's senior citizens have obtained the vaccine.