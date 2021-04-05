This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Singapore set to expand vaccines to under 45-year-olds from June
1 min read.05:30 PM ISTBloomberg
Singapore is maintaining its end-2021 schedule to vaccinate its population against coronavirus and plans to invite those under the age of 45 from June to get their first jab, Senior Minister of State at the Health Ministry Janil Puthucheary told parliament.
About 1.05 million people, or 18.4% of Singapore’s population, have received their first vaccine dose, the health minister said. More than 468,000 people have completed the two-dose regimen, he added.