Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Science >Health >Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine 70% effective against Delta variant: RDIF

Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine 70% effective against Delta variant: RDIF

Premium
The analysis was conducted based on data from 28,000 participants who had received a single dose of Sputnik Light
2 min read . 08:03 PM IST Livemint

  • Gamaleya Center has submitted an article analysing efficacy of Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant to the medRxiv preprint server for health sciences

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is said to have demonstrated 70% efficacy against highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus.

Single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine is said to have demonstrated 70% efficacy against highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus.

The efficacy remains the same during first three months of vaccinaiton, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

The efficacy remains the same during first three months of vaccinaiton, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Gamaleya Center has submitted an article analysing efficacy of Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant to the medRxiv preprint server for health sciences.

The analysis was conducted based on data from 28,000 participants who had received a single dose of Sputnik Light, compared with a control group of 5.6 million individuals who were not vaccinated. The data used in the study was collected in July 2021 in Moscow, it added.

"The vaccine is more than 75 per cent effective among subjects under the age of 60. Sputnik Light also provides much higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalisations," RDIF said in a statement.

The one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine is authorised in more than 15 countries, with ongoing registration processes in another 30 countries.

"The Delta variant of coronavirus is one of the most common and dangerous strains. The data analysis presented in the article by the Gamaleya Center demonstrates that Sputnik Light remains highly effective months after vaccination," Gamaleya Center Deputy Director Denis Logunov said.

The vaccine's one-shot regimen makes it as a strong solution for countries with low vaccination rates. Sputnik Light can also be successfully used to maintain existing herd immunity as a booster shot, he added.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Premium

WHO unveils new scientific team to study Covid’s disput ...

Premium

Scientists explore tea, banana waste to develop non-tox ...

Premium

Biological E seeks DCGI's nod for phase-3 trial of Corb ...

Premium

When global warming stops, seas will still rise

On the development, RDIF Chief Executive Officer Kirill Dmitriev said, "The efficacy results of the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine against the Delta variant of coronavirus significantly outperform those of a number of two-shot vaccines."

Sputnik Light is safe and highly effective when used both on a standalone basis and when combined with other vaccines, he added.

"RDIF actively supports research into combinations of Sputnik Light with other vaccines and has also invited independent international researchers and scientific institutions to cooperate on real-world studies of safety and efficacy of coronavirus vaccines," Dmitriev said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!