Sinopharm covid vaccine seen as less effective in Bahrain study

Bahrain, one of the world’s early vaccination leaders, has fully vaccinated 66% of its population, more than the 52% vaccination rate in the U.S. It has reported some 272,000 infections and 1,388 deaths in a population of around 1.5 million. The Sinopharm vaccine was deployed there earlier than other vaccines and at a rate three times higher than the Pfizer-BioNTech shot.