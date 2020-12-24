Sinovac's CoronaVac is more than 50% effective, Brazilian study

CoronaVac , the Covid-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech was found to be more than 50% effective in a Brazilian clinical trial.

Butantan Institute, Brazilian institute charged with its production and distribution, said that the vaccine reached the efficacy threshold of 50% demanded by the World Health Organization. Messenger RNA vaccines from Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc. have produced far better results, reducing symptomatic Covid cases by well over 90% in giant trials.

However, the Butantan Institute didn't publish the results of those trials.

All that you need to know about the trial:-

a) In Brazil, 13,000 volunteers took part in the trials, which were also performed in Turkey, Indonesia and China.

b) The participants in Brazil, suggested the shot is “safe and effective," authorities at the Butantan Institute and from the state of Sao Paulo said.

c) The group that received the vaccine in Brazil’s trial had no severe cases of Covid-19, and the main side effect reported was mild pain at the injection site.

d) Efficacy is above the threshold needed for a vaccine to be registered by Brazil health regulator Anvisa.

e) The trial produced efficacy data that differed from tests carried out in other countries.

Data inconsistency

“Sinovac has several ongoing trials, and it’s important it gives the data consistency," Dimas Covas, head of Butantan said. “The company can’t analyze data from the same vaccine using different criteria, and can’t have three different efficacy rates for the same vaccine."

The request by China to delay the efficacy announcement and share the data came at about 9 p.m. local time on Tuesday, researchers said. Sinovac is also running trials in Indonesia and Turkey.

It is routine for trials of a drug or vaccine conducted in different groups of patients or locations to produce slightly different results, and research groups typically report results of independent trials separately.

Yet while Butantan and state authorities reiterated their optimism for the shot, and said the Brazilian authorities would only say that the vaccine is more than 50% effective, but not provide any more detail.

Sinovac didn’t respond to calls outside of office hours. A spokesman said earlier this week that the company could only disclose efficacy data after they are reviewed by Chinese regulators.

Brazil has suffered the second largest number of coronavirus deaths in the world after the US with 188,000 dead.

