Sitting too long without breaks may increase cancer death risk by 10%, warns study

A new study suggests that remaining seated or inactive for more than 30 minutes at a stretch each day could raise the risk of dying from cancer. Researchers who monitored over 90,000 individuals for more than a decade found that prolonged uninterrupted periods of sitting or lying down while awake were linked to a higher likelihood of cancer-related deaths. The analysis also indicated that the risk increased with each additional hour spent continuously inactive.

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The encouraging news is that even brief movement breaks may help offset this risk. According to the researchers, interrupting long periods of sitting with light physical activity—such as standing up or taking a short walk every half hour—could have meaningful health benefits.

The study, published in PLOS Medicine, examined how prolonged sedentary behaviour throughout the day affects long-term health. Although earlier research has linked excessive sitting to cardiovascular disease and certain cancers, scientists say there has been limited understanding of whether the pattern in which sedentary time accumulates plays a role in health outcomes.

Dr Frederick Ho, the lead author of the study at the University of Glasgow, said: “What our data shows is that sitting for more than 30 minutes at a time is particularly linked to a higher risk of cancer. The good news is that breaking up your sitting time with something as simple as a short walk could be protective.”

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“Current health guidelines focus heavily on moderate or vigorous exercise, but our findings show that light movement should not be ignored. Moving forward, clinical trials will help us move beyond blanket advice and develop personalised strategies for breaking up sitting time.”

The findings indicate that replacing extended periods of inactivity with physical movement may significantly reduce the risk of cancer-related death. Even light-intensity activities, including slow-paced walking or household chores, appeared to offer measurable benefits.

For the research, scientists analysed data collected from wearable activity trackers used by more than 91,000 participants in the UK Biobank study. The volunteers were monitored for an average of 12 years, allowing researchers to assess the long-term impact of sedentary habits.

The results showed that remaining inactive for periods longer than 30 minutes was associated with a higher risk of cancer mortality. In fact, every additional hour of uninterrupted sedentary time each day corresponded to a 10% increase in the risk of dying from cancer.

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The study also highlighted the positive impact of replacing sedentary time with movement. Swapping one hour of sitting each day for light physical activity—such as washing dishes, ironing, or other household tasks—was linked to a 12% reduction in cancer death risk.

Similarly, replacing 30 minutes of inactivity with 30 minutes of moderate exercise, such as brisk or average-paced walking, was associated with an 8% lower risk. Even more striking, substituting just five minutes of inactivity with five minutes of vigorous physical activity each day was linked to a 22% reduction in the risk of cancer mortality.

Despite the promising findings, the researchers cautioned that the study was observational and based on statistical analysis. As a result, it cannot establish a direct cause-and-effect relationship between prolonged sitting and cancer deaths, though it highlights a strong association that warrants further investigation.

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