Researchers at George Mason University College of Public Health recently stressed in a new study that the use of skin care products is associated with exposure to phthalates and phthalate-replacement chemicals in young children.

The study found a disturbing association between the use of personal care products including lotions, hair oils, hair conditioners, ointments, and sunscreen and higher levels of phthalates in young children’s urine.

The researchers said this worrying association depend in part upon the child's racial and ethnic origin and sex.

“This is the first study to suggest that different skin care products used by young children may differentially increase exposure to endocrine-disrupting phthalates and phthalate replacements in young children," said primary researcher Michael S. Bloom, professor in the Department of Global and Community Health at George Mason University's College of Public Health.

Phthalates and phthalate-replacement compounds are endocrine-disrupting chemicals. Some of these, are often used as carriers for the active ingredients in skin care products; others are used in plastic packaging.

Previous studies have also warned that exposure to these chemicals in early childhood has been associated with neurodevelopmental, reproductive, and metabolic disease.

The study collected data from 630 children between the ages of four and eight from 10 different cities across the US, including a clinical examination and a urinalysis. The child's parent or guardian was also asked to complete a survey within 24 hours prior to the child's examination, which included questions regarding the child's sociodemographic information (race/ethnic identity, sex assigned at birth, etc.). It also asked parents to list all the skin care products, including lotions, soaps, shampoos, oils, and cosmetics, that were applied to the child's skin in the 24 hours prior to their examination, with as much specificity as possible regarding the product type and brand or generic name.

"We found associations between recent use of different skin care products and higher concentrations of phthalate and phthalate-replacement compounds," said Bloom.

"There were different relationships between the use of skin care products and the endocrine-disrupting chemicals in children depending on their racial and ethnic identities and their sex assigned at birth. We also found that distinct patterns of using multiple skin care products were predictive of higher concentrations of phthalates and phthalate replacements."

"The results can inform policies to address the use of endocrine-disrupting chemicals in skin care products that may be used on children and to help advise parents' decisions about using products to limit their children's exposure to potential developmental toxicants," said Bloom.

