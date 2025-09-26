Sleep expert suggests these 4 daily habits that are causing you sleep disorders

In the day and age of fast living, good quality sleep has become one of the most undervalued but essential elements for optimal health. With most people being concerned about their diet and exercise, sleep is a part of wellness that typically takes the backburner, particularly when one has a hectic urban lifestyle. Proper sleep is essential for both the mind and body to function optimally, yet many people suffer from a variety of sleep disorders.

Sleep–wake disturbances including insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), restless legs syndrome (RLS) and circadian rhythm disorders are being reported more frequently across the world. Not only do these conditions hinder our day-to-day efficiency, but they are also associated with serious long-term health issues such as hypertension, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease and stroke. Lousy sleep can then feed anxiety, depression and chronic stress that affects everything.

Thankfully, most sleep disorders can be managed with early intervention, lifestyle changes and medical therapy. Adopting good sleep hygiene, such as maintaining a regular sleep schedule, limiting pre-sleep screen use and creating a relaxing sleep environment will help improve rest quality. There are, however, signs you need a specialist evaluation for sleep: If loud snoring is consistent and/or you feel extremely sleepy during the day or if it typically takes you more than half an hour to fall asleep more than once in a week’s time. Conventional assessments, including polysomnography and evidence-based treatments such as cognitive behavioural therapy are effective in managing chronic sleep complaints.

Acknowledging sleep's value and making time for rest isn't just a matter of avoiding fatigue—it is essential to preserving health over the long term, to enhancing mental acuity, and even to increasing productivity and quality of life. Dr. Amitabh Saha, Associate Director & Clinical Administrator, Mental Health And Behavioural Sciences, Psychiatry, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali talks in detail about various sleep disorders and what could be the preventive strategies.

Sleep and Modern Health In today's busy cities, sleep has quietly become one of the most overlooked components of health. We often consider fatigue or staying up late as just part of a hectic routine, but chronic sleep problems can be an early warning sign from the body. Sleep is just as critical as oxygen and food; without sleep, both the mind and body cannot operate at the level that they were designed to function at.

Common Sleep Disorders and Their Impact Sleep problems such as insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and disruptions of circadian rhythms are increasingly common. In addition to inconvenience, sleep problems increase the risk of life-threatening diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, early heart disease, and stroke. Poor sleep may also lead to anxiety and depression and further increases stress, contributing to an additional ongoing cycle that harms health.

Healthy Sleep Practices The best line of defense is establishing healthy sleep habits. That means getting on a regular sleep schedule, sleeping in a dark, quiet space and avoiding big meals or stimulants like caffeine before bed. Even small steps that are intentional can help you get not only farther but also better when it comes to length and quality of sleep. Night time sleep is particularly healing, helping the regular biological mechanisms of the body to mend itself.

When to Seek Medical Help If you're not seeing improvement from lifestyle changes, see a doctor. Indicators include restless legs, loud snoring followed by severe drowsiness during the day and an inability to fall asleep three or more times a week. Sleep testing (polysomnography) is considered the diagnostic standard and treatment options including cognitive behavioural therapy, offer effective long-term approaches to chronic insomnia and sleep apnea.

