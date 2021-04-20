Middle-age adults who sleep six or fewer hours a night may be at higher risk of developing dementia in later life, a new study suggests.

People age 50 or 60 who regularly slept six hours or less each night were more likely than those who slept seven hours to be diagnosed with dementia, according to the study published Tuesday in the scientific journal Nature Communications.

Even after controlling for cardiac, metabolic and mental-health issues, the study researchers found that 50-year-olds who were sleeping six hours or less a night had a 22% higher risk of developing dementia later in life. Sixty-year-olds were 37% more likely to develop the disorder. The comparisons were with people who slept for seven hours each night.

A group of European researchers looked at survey data for nearly 8,000 adults in the U.K. over 25 years and linked the data with dementia diagnoses in electronic health records. The data came from a study of British civil servants out of University College London that began in 1985. Since then, participants have been surveyed every four to five years.

Participants reported their sleep duration and some wore sleep trackers overnight to confirm that their self-reporting was accurate. While the authors cautioned that the findings can’t establish whether less sleep causes dementia, they said the new study adds to shorter-term research showing that too little sleep is linked to the development of the disorder.

Other studies have shown that both too little sleep and excessive sleep are linked to increased risk, but this particular study didn’t show a link between dementia and sleeping eight hours or more a night. Studies have also shown that interruptions preventing people from getting a good night’s sleep are associated with higher dementia risk later on.

Past research also suggests that obesity, high systolic blood pressure and mental-health issues like depression increase the risk of sleep issues and dementia.

“Even though we can’t say sleep duration has a causal impact on dementia, it would be good to encourage good sleep hygiene," said Séverine Sabia, an epidemiologist at the French National Institute of Health and Medical Research, also known as Inserm, who is lead author of the study. She said that turning off mobile devices 30 minutes before going to bed and developing an exercise routine could help people fall asleep more easily.

What sets this study apart from others is that it looks at study subjects over a long period, said Rebecca Robbins, a sleep scientist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston who wasn’t involved in the study. Most studies published about sleep and dementia span 20 years or less, she said.

Adjusting for confounders like depression was also an important feature of the study, she said. “That gives us greater confidence that this study was looking purely at the relationship between dementia and sleep," she said.

She did note one limitation: The researchers relied on self-reported data for sleep duration, which people tend to overestimate, Dr. Robbins said. But they were able to abate that by confirming some of the self-reported data using sleep trackers, she said.

Given the findings, Dr. Robbins recommends people try to get exposure to natural light during the day because that helps sync their circadian rhythm to their environment. She also recommends having dinner at least an hour before bedtime because digestion can make it harder to sleep.

About a half-hour to one hour before going to bed, she suggests doing soothing things to get into the bedtime mind-set.

“You’re not exposing yourself to bright blue light, take a warm shower or bath, light a candle, meditate. These little rituals can go a long way," she said.

