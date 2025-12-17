Slow metabolism in winter? Eat ginger to improve gut health, fight bloating and asthma

With various holidays and multiple outings, winter offers access to a diverse range of foods. However, bloating and feelings of heaviness are also common due to slow digestion, which can be caused by changes in diet and hydration deficiency during the season. Ginger is known to improve digestion, gut, and lung health in winter.

Gastric emptying The capacity of ginger to accelerate the passage of food from the stomach into the small intestine is one of its most obvious advantages. This procedure is called gastric emptying. Ginger shortens the amount of time the food remains in the stomach, which is the primary advantage of this early breakdown stage. Additionally, this helps lessen symptoms like indigestion, bloating, and that familiar feeling of overeating. Consuming ginger regularly can be beneficial after eating large, fatty, and rich meals during the winter, as per a study published in the National Library of Medicine.

Increases the body’s temperature Ginger is known to increase the body's core temperature and metabolic rate by releasing warmth. Even when at rest, a higher metabolism causes the body to burn more calories for energy. As there is less physical activity during the winter, a metabolic surge can be advantageous for people trying to lose weight. This is another benefit that makes eating ginger a dietary help for weight loss, according to a report in NDTV.

Prevents inflammation and bloating The human body may develop low-grade or chronic inflammation during the winter. Eating ginger as part of your regular diet can activate its active ingredient, gingerol, which helps reduce inflammation in the body. The primary advantage of consuming ginger is its ability to reduce swelling and irritation while also calming inflammation in the gut and other parts of the body.

Improves lung health Ginger has a compound named shogaols, which helps patients fight asthma. According to a study published in the Turkish Journal of Medical Sciences (2018), ginger was found to successfully decrease inflammation and lung damage induced by hyperoxia. Hyperoxia refers to excessive exposure to oxygen levels, which can result in oxygen intoxication, seizures, lung damage, and other consequences. Ginger also assists in lung detoxification and phlegm clearance.

