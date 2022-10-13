Smoking, diabetes, obesity outweigh heart disease as factors for Covid death3 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 08:42 PM IST
A study has suggested that age, obesity and diabetes were much stronger predictors of death due to COVID than heart disease
Defying a common perception associated with cardiovascular disease and COVID-19, a study has suggested that factors responsible for heart ailments like obesity, smoking, and diabetes brings greater risks of COVID death than a preexisting heard disease.