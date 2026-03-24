Smoking may be quietly damaging your bones, doubling risk of hip fracture: Doctor warns

When discussing the risks of smoking, most people tend to focus on its well-known links to lung cancer, heart disease and stroke. However, doctors are increasingly highlighting another, less-discussed consequence — its impact on bone health.

Dr Jeremy London, a cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of experience, recently drew attention to this issue in an Instagram post, noting that the damage caused by smoking extends beyond the lungs and heart to the skeletal system as well.

“When most people think about smoking, you think about lung cancer, heart attack, or stroke. And these things are very real. But smoking also affects your bone health. It decreases bone density, which causes bones to be weaker and more fragile, which increases the risk of fracture,” he said.

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Smoking and bone health: What’s the link? According to Dr London, smoking reduces bone density — a key factor that determines how strong and resilient bones are. Lower bone density makes bones more porous and fragile, increasing the likelihood of fractures, especially as one ages.

He also pointed out that smokers face a significantly higher risk of serious injuries. In particular, individuals who smoke are said to have nearly double the risk of hip fractures compared to non-smokers — a condition that can have long-term consequences, especially in older adults.

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What happens inside the body? The impact of smoking on bones is not just external — it works at a cellular level.

“Smoking directly impacts the cells that create new bone,” Dr London explained.

Bone health depends on a balance between two types of cells: osteoblasts, which build new bone, and osteoclasts, which break down old or damaged bone so it can be replaced. When this balance is disrupted, bone regeneration slows down.

Smoking interferes with this process in multiple ways. It increases inflammation in the body, which accelerates bone breakdown. At the same time, it hampers the body’s ability to absorb calcium — a mineral essential for maintaining bone strength and density.

Over time, these effects combine to weaken the skeletal structure, making bones more prone to injury even from minor falls or stress.

Why this matters Bone health is often overlooked until problems arise, but conditions like fractures — particularly hip fractures — can significantly affect mobility, independence and overall quality of life.

The risk is especially concerning for younger individuals who smoke, as long-term exposure can gradually erode bone strength over the years, potentially leading to complications later in life.

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Is the damage reversible? Despite the risks, Dr London highlighted an important point — the effects of smoking on bone health are not necessarily permanent.

“The good news is that when you quit, you can actually reverse this process,” he said.

Quitting smoking allows the body to gradually restore its natural balance, improving bone density and reducing the risk of fractures over time. It also benefits overall health, including heart and lung function.

“Quitting smoking is one of the most powerful things you can do for your heart, your lungs, and your bones,” he added.

The takeaway While the dangers of smoking are widely known, its impact on bone health often goes unnoticed. Experts say understanding these lesser-known risks can provide an additional reason for people to reconsider the habit.