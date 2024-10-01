Solar eclipse 2024: Date, time of second and final Surya Grahan this year. Will it be visible in India?

Cosmic lovers are set to experience an exciting celestial event on October 2. The skywatchers will observe the second and final solar eclipse of 2024 on Wednesday, when the moon and sun will produce a dazzling ‘ring of fire’ in the sky visible in certain regions of the globe

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published1 Oct 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Cosmic lovers are set to experience an exciting celestial event on October 2. The skywatchers will observe the second and final solar eclipse of 2024 on Wednesday, when the moon and sun will produce a dazzling ‘ring of fire’ in the sky visible in certain regions of the globe. During this solar eclipse, the moon will cover approximately 93% of the sun's disk at the point of greatest eclipse.

Interestingly, the annular solar eclipse, which will be occurring just 15 days after the lunar eclipse, coincides with the sacred day of Sarva Pitru Amavasya, the New Moon Day, observed to honour ancestors in Hinduism.

Solar eclipse 2024: When and where it will be visible

According to Coordinated Universal Time (UTC), the solar eclipse will begin over the southern Pacific Ocean at 3:42 pm and will reach its maximum visibility over Argentina at 6:45 pm. The path of annularity is passing across the Pacific Ocean, southern Chile and southern Argentina.

According to Indian time, the eclipse will start from 9:13 pm on October 2 and conclude on October 3 at 3:17 am. The entire phenomenon will last approximately six hours. The solar eclipse will not be visible in any part of India as it will be taking place during the night in the country.

Solar eclipse 2024:Where it will be visible

According to experts, this rare celestial phenomenon will be visible across the Pacific Ocean, parts of South America, parts of Central, and North America, Peru, and Fiji. It is also expected to be partially visible in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and the US.

Solar eclipse 2024:What is Annular Solar Eclipse

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon passes between Earth and the Sun, thereby obscuring the view of the Sun from a small part of Earth, totally or partially. This alignment occurs approximately every six months.

In an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears slightly smaller than the sun. As such, it doesn't block the entire solar disk like it would during a total solar eclipse. The moon's shadow covers most of the disk, leaving the outer rim, and resulting in a beautiful "ring of fire." On Oct. 2, the moon will cover approximately 93% of the sun's disk at the point of greatest eclipse.

 

 

First Published:1 Oct 2024, 08:20 PM IST
Solar eclipse 2024: Date, time of second and final Surya Grahan this year. Will it be visible in India?

