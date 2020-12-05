Some drugs may already have anti-ageing effects

here may possibly already be a drug available that can reduce the effects or even reverse ageing and scientists will have to collect more evidence to support it, said David A. Sinclair, co-director of Paul F. Glenn Center for Biology of Aging Research at Harvard Medical School.

“When you ask me how soon will we have a drug for ageing, it is possible we may already have one or two available, and we may need to have more evidence that they actually work the way we are hoping," Sinclair said at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on Friday.

Drugs such as the anti-diabetic metformin and immunosuppressant rapamycin have shown some signs of anti-ageing signs in mice, Sinclair said. The two drugs have also shown some evidence of age-slowing and reversal, but we need more proof, he said.

Sinclair spoke about how people can slow ageing by not eating three regular meals a day as well as exercise, especially hip-hinge exercises, in a bid to help the body to fight ageing.

He also spoke about various scientific experiments that are in the works to reverse processes that account for ageing, including reprogramming epigenetics, which refers to the study of how a person’s behaviour and environment can change the way their genes work. His research on reprogramming old mice’ epigenetic information to restore vision and show its effect on reversal of ageing was on the cover of Thursday’s edition of Nature, a renowned peer-reviewed scientific journal.

Sinclair spoke at length about how there are drug molecules in development that are aimed at killing off senescent cells, commonly called ‘zombie cells’, which are damaged cells that accumulate as we age and cause sterile inflammation which can alter metabolism and other functions, and even cause diseases such as Alzheimer’s. This particular branch of medical therapy is called senelytics.

Sinclair also spoke about sirtuins, a family of proteins that regulate cellular health and can potentially help in anti-ageing.

