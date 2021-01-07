Subscribe
South Africa says to get 1.5 million vaccines from Serum Institute of India
Vials of AstraZeneca's COVISHIELD, coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine are seen before they are packaged inside a lab at Serum Institute of India, in Pune

South Africa says to get 1.5 million vaccines from Serum Institute of India

1 min read . 04:34 PM IST Edited By Deepak Upadhyay ( with inputs from Agencies )

South Africa health ministry said it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines

JOHANNESBURG : South Africa's health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

South Africa's health ministry said on Thursday that the country would get 1.5 million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII), with a million coming in January and the remainder the following month.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

The ministry added in a statement that it was working with the country's health regulator SAHPRA to ensure there were no delays with the rollout of the vaccines.

Yesterday, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who is on Sri Lanka visit, said Colombo has expressed interest in accessing vaccines from India.

Sri Lankan leadership had formally requested Indian assistance to obtain the Covid vaccine during meetings with Jaishankar in Colombo.

"We are now looking at post-Covid cooperation and I carry back with me Sri Lanka’s interest in accessing vaccines from India," Jaishankar said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Kazakhstan Ambassador to India Yerlan Alimbayev said that his country is ready to procure Covid-19 vaccines from India and will discuss the matter with New Delhi.

"Kazakhstan is producing three vaccines, which are in 2nd and 3rd phase, there's been no official dialogue with India, but we know India has two vaccines, which is good. We are ready to talk for ordering India's vaccine after the approval of both countries," Alimbayev told ANI.

