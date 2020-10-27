South Korea begins review of Oxford covid vaccine

South Korea has begun a preliminary review of a Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca PLC for potential fast-track approval, Reuters reported.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said in a statement that it had formed a screening team to review the vaccine candidate, with an application for formal approval expected in 90 days under its rapid approval programme for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines.

The team is reviewing the vaccine's non-clinical test data, the ministry said.

The ministry added that it had given a green light to some 26 clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as of Monday, by entities such as pharmaceutical companies Celltrion Inc and Genexine Inc, with seven completed and 19 ongoing.

British pharma giant AstraZeneca said on Monday trials of its coronavirus vaccine pioneered with Oxford University had shown "encouraging" responses among elderly, as well as younger participants.

The potential vaccine, one of 10 around the world in the most advanced phase III of trials, showed "strong immune responses" in all adult groups during the previous stage, according to an update from Oxford.

Japan's cabinet approved a plan today to use public funds to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the public for free, the Nikkei newspaper reported.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has pledged to provide enough COVID-19 vaccines for the population by mid 2021. The country has struck deals for hundreds of millions of doses from companies including AstraZeneca Plc and Pfizer Inc. (With Agency Inputs)





