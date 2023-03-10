The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a report stating that the Earth is well behind its goal on cutting down sodium intake by 30%, by the year 2025. Flagging the health implication of consuming excess of salt, the UN health agency has said that it could lead to heart diseases and even death.

In a recently released report, WHO has stated that a salt intake of less than 5 grams (approximately 2g sodium) per person per day is recommended to prevent cardiovascular diseases, the leading cause of death globally.

It is to be noted that 194 member countries of WHO had committed to the target set in 2013 of reducing salt intake by 30% within 2025, only 5% have implemented comprehensive sodium-reduction policies.

In many high income countries, approximately 75% of salt in the diet comes from processed foods and meals prepared outside the home. In many low- and middle-income countries, most sodium consumption comes from salt added at home in cooking and at the table or through condiments such as fish sauce and soy sauce.

Sodium is an essential nutrient, but consuming too much increases a person’s risk of heart disease, stroke and premature death, accounting for nearly 2 million deaths around the world each year, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation quoted by CNN.

The report says the estimated global average salt intake is 10.8 grams per day, more than double the WHO recommendation of less than 5 grams per day in adults.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus took to Twitter to post a message on salt consumption.

“Eating too much salt is one of the top risk factors for heart disease, stroke, and death." Tedros posted on micro-blogging site Twitter.

The report evaluated country implementation of sodium-reduction policies with a “Sodium Country Score Card" ranging from 1 (the lowest level of implementation) to 4 (the highest level).

Only nine countries had a score of 4, meaning they had comprehensive sodium-reduction policies, according to WHO: Brazil, Chile, Czech Republic, Lithuania, Malaysia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Spain and Uruguay.

WHO called on countries to implement interventions related to sodium, including reformulating processed foods to contain less salt, establishing policies to limit sodium-rich foods in public institutions and including front-of-package labeling that helps consumers select products lower in sodium.

Such policies could save an estimated 7 million lives globally by 2030 and reduce sodium intake by over 20%, WHO says, getting close to the target set for 2025.

The World Health Organization has estimated that, of the total 57 million deaths worldwide in 2008, two-thirds were caused by non-communicable diseases, further projected to rise to three-quarters (44 million) by 2020.