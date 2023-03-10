Soy sauce, processed food adding to increased salt intake, could lead to death: WHO2 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 02:49 PM IST
- WHO has stated that a salt intake of less than 5 grams (approximately 2g sodium) per person per day is recommended to prevent cardiovascular diseases
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has released a report stating that the Earth is well behind its goal on cutting down sodium intake by 30%, by the year 2025. Flagging the health implication of consuming excess of salt, the UN health agency has said that it could lead to heart diseases and even death.
