Spiritual mentor shares 5 morning meditation practices for beginners, says 'make meditation a daily habit'

Have you ever woken up feeling stressed about the day ahead? Or do your thoughts race before you have even had your morning coffee? Morning meditation is not just a habit; it is a gift you give yourself. Imagine a calm morning, the world quiet around you, where you can focus on a few moments of peace. Meditation may seem complicated, but it is just as simple as taking a breath.

"I struggled with this too, until I discovered how helpful morning meditation can be. I'm excited to share applicable morning meditation practices for beginners. You don’t need to know complicated ancient texts to start this habit. Instead, focus on simple practices that you can easily fit into your daily routine. So, grab your favourite mug of tea or coffee, find a cosy spot, and let’s get started," Spiritual Mentor, AiR Atman in Ravi tells Health Shots.

What are the challenges of meditation? Here are some tips for beginners to help you overcome the everyday challenges of meditation:

1. Identify your ideal time One key piece of advice for meditation is to practice it consistently. It’s important to find a time that suits you. Atman in Ravi suggests "meditating in the early morning". The early hours are often quieter, and the world is just starting to wake up. This time is excellent for reflection and self-thought.

You don’t need to wake up at dawn if that isn’t when you feel best. You might have more energy after lunch or prefer to relax in the evening. "Choose a time that suits your schedule, allowing you to meditate uninterrupted", says Atman in Ravi. It’s essential to take these moments to prioritize your mental well-being.

2. Create a comfortable space When you start meditating, please keep it simple. You don’t need fancy pillows or special yoga mats. What’s important is that you feel comfortable. Choose a chair, a soft cushion, or even your bed. Find a quiet place where you can relax without distractions.

Think of your meditation space as your personal sanctuary. You can make it more calming with soft lighting, gentle scents, or a few plants. "These small touches can improve your experience and make the space inviting", he explains. However, remember that the primary focus of meditation is not on the decorations but on the thoughts you observe and let go of.

3. Meditate at your own pace Many beginners want to learn meditation quickly. They picture calm monks meditating perfectly for long periods. To help with this, the spiritual mentor suggests "starting small. If you’re new to meditation, try just a few minutes each day. Set a timer for 5-10 minutes. This will give you enough time to get used to the practice without feeling overwhelmed."

With regular practice, you will feel more comfortable extending your meditation time. Meditation grows slowly and is not a competition; it’s about your personal journey. Celebrate each moment, each breath, and each new idea that comes to you as you go deeper into your practice.

4. Focus on your breath Once you’ve settled into your space and found your rhythm, it’s time to focus on breathing. "Breathing is your anchor during meditation", says the spiritual guru. Take a deep breath, fill your lungs, and then slowly exhale, releasing all tension and stress.

Breathing slowly and repeatedly helps you focus and stay mindful. Let your thoughts come and go like clouds in the sky, and gently bring your attention back to your breath. This simple action can calm your mind, lower anxiety, and bring clarity to your day. Observe your thoughts without judgment, breathe in and out, and watch as your thoughts rise and fall.

5. Make meditation a daily habit The most important advice is to treat meditation as a daily practice, not just something you do once. "Just as we brush our teeth or eat healthy foods, we also need to care for our minds", Atman in Ravi adds. Meditation should become a habit, something as natural as breathing.

Starting your day with a sense of calm and purpose can change how you feel. Mindfulness isn’t just for the morning; it’s an attitude you keep with you all day. As you practice mindfulness, try to stay aware and present in everything you do throughout the day.

"By following these five practices each morning, you’ll cultivate a nourishing routine that fosters self-awareness, calm, and that touch of serenity we all crave", he suggests.