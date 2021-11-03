The study, sponsored by the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF, Russia’s sovereign wealth fund), was on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the Sputnik Light vaccine and indicated that the shot induces strong response both in the seronegative and seropositive groups.

Most of the solicited adverse reactions observed during the study were mild or moderate. And, no serious adverse events were detected, the study said.

One-shot Sputnik Light has been authorised for use in more than 15 countries with the registration process on in another 30 countries.

The earlier findings by the Gamaleya Center based on data from 28,000 subjects in Moscow had demonstrated the Sputnik Light vaccine administered standalone has 70% efficacy against infection from the Delta variant of coronavirus during the first three months after vaccination. The vaccine is 75% effective among subjects under the age of 60.

Efficacy of the Sputnik Light vaccine as a booster against the Delta variant for other vaccines will be close to the efficacy against the Delta variant of the Sputnik V vaccine: over 83% against infection and over 94% against hospitalisation, the company said in a statement.

Sputnik Light has demonstrated a superior efficacy compared with some two-shot vaccines, which have shown a major decline in efficacy against the Delta variant to less than 50% five months after injection. Standalone use of Sputnik Light also provides much higher efficacy against severe disease and hospitalizations, the study said.

RDIF said in particular, the vaccine has demonstrated efficacy of 78.6-83.7% among the elderly as confirmed by the Ministry of Health of Buenos Aires, Argentina. Paraguay’s Ministry of Health found Sputnik Light to be 93.5% effective during the country’s ongoing vaccination campaign.

The vaccine was tested as a booster shot in a number of clinical trials around the world. In particular, a combination of AstraZeneca/Sputnik Light show higher immunogenicity levels than the original AstraZeneca vaccine, the RDIF said.

RDIF and the Ministry of Health of Argentina are co-sponsoring the first multivaccine combination trial targeting 2,800 subjects (560 in each of the 5 provinces: City and Province of Buenos Aires, as well as Córdoba, La Rioja and San Luis).

Interim results of the study in Argentina on heterologous regimens combining Sputnik Light and vaccines produced by AstraZeneca, Sinopharm, Moderna and Cansino from over 1,000 volunteers show Sputnik Light is an effective universal booster for these vaccines. Each “vaccine cocktail" combination with Sputnik Light provided higher antibody titer on 14th day after administering the second dose as compared to original homogenous (same vaccine as first and second dose) regimens of each of the vaccines, the RDIF said.

The data from Argentina also demonstrated high safety profile of using Sputnik Light in combinations with all other vaccines with no serious adverse events following the vaccination in any combinations, it said.

