The phase III trial involved giving 14,964 participants in the vaccine group and 4,902 in the placebo group two jabs 21 days apart. Those taking part were tested for COVID-19 at enrolment into the trial, again when they had the second dose and then after that if they reported symptoms. From the second dose, 16 cases of symptomatic COVID-19 were confirmed in the vaccine group and 62 cases were reported in the placebo group, giving an efficacy equivalent to 91.6%, according to the report in the Lancet.