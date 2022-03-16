Driven by the stealth Omicron, China is currently witnessing a massive Covid surge. On Tuesday alone, China witnessed 5,280 new infections, more than double the previous day's tally. This is also the highest daily count since the start of the pandemic. Under these circumstances, scientists are constantly trying to understand the subvariant, its symptoms and how severe it could be. Here's all that you need to know

What are the patients experiencing?

On being infected, patients are complaining of six gut-related sicknesses -Nausea, Diarrhoea, Vomiting, Abdominal pain, Heartburn, Bloating.

Previously, the Zoe COVID app had notified Diarrhoea as a symptom for COVID but catergorized it as a "less well-known" one.

“We’re still investigating what the increase in reports of gastrointestinal symptoms like diarrhoea, skipped meals and abdominal pain, which were prevalent with previous variants, means now since the increase doesn’t appear to be linked with those who test positive for Omicron," a study by Zoe had stated.

Recent studies show many patients are complaining of fatigue and dizziness.

What WHO said on Omicron subvariant BA.2?

World Health Organisation said that BA.2 is definitely more transmissible than BA.1 but the severity level of both the variants is the same. And, if there is another Omicron surge, then we will see more of BA.2 next time.

It has also cautioned that Omicron is not mild, though it might be milder than Delta.

How it is different from the original variant?

The experts suggest that there is no difference between the two sub-variants.

According to the U.K. Health Security Agency (UKHSA), COVID's Omicron variant contains a genetic deletion in the “S'' spike gene that makes it easier to track. However, in the stealth Omicron, there is no S gene drop out, which makes iit harder to detect.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.