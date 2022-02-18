Omicron subvariant BA.2 can cause severe disease, a new study said adding, “The genomic sequence of BA.2 is vastly different from BA.1, which suggests that their virological characteristics will also be different." This comes at a time when World Health Organisation (WHO) noted that even though the BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, there is no difference in severity. However, WHO had time and again suggested that Omicron may be milder than delta, but it is not mild.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}