Steroid abuse led to black fungus

The study indicated that the odds of developing CAM was three times higher with the use of methylprednisolone compared to dexamethasone. “Main objective was to examine the monthly trend of CAM cases among in-patients and to identify the factors associated with it. Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused by Mucorales. When steroids like dexamethasone and methylprednisolone were inappropriately used, it caused immunosuppression. In this case, chances of fungal infection to covid-19 patients, who were given the steroids, increased. Steroids need to be used carefully," Dr Samiran Panda, ex-additional director of ICMR, and one of the authors of the study, said