Stomach infection may be linked to increased risk of Alzheimer's: Study

A common gut bacteria found in two-thirds of the world's population may be connected to an increased risk of Alzheimer's disease, said a new study by McGill University researchers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The study was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association.

It investigated whether a clinically apparent Helicobacter pylori (H pylori) infection increased the risk of Alzheimer's disease in people aged 50 and older. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The prevalent infection can trigger indigestion, gastritis, ulcers, and even stomach cancer, according to the study.

A team of researchers at McGill University, after analysing the health data of over 4 million people in the United Kingdom aged 50 and above between 1988 and 2019, found that people with symptomatic H. pylori infection had an 11 per cent higher risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

Alzheimer's is the most common type of dementia. While its cause is multifaceted, the findings build upon a growing body of evidence on the potential role of infections, particularly H Pylori, in its development. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Researchers said that this disease affects millions of people globally, with numbers expected to rise sharply as demographics shift.

“Given the global ageing population, dementia numbers are expected to triple in the next 40 years. However, there remains a lack of effective treatment options for this disease," said Dr Paul Brassard, the study's senior author and a Professor in McGill's Department of Medicine.

“We hope the findings from this investigation will provide insight on the potential role of H pylori in dementia in order to inform the development of prevention strategies, such as individualized eradication programmes, to reduce infections at the population level," Dr Brassard added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In another study published earlier this month, researchers had identified which diets are effective in lowering the risk of developing Alzheimer's disease.

The study was published in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease, Diet's Role in Modifying Risk of Alzheimer's Disease: History and Present Understanding.

Plant-based diets, such as the Mediterranean diet and traditional Chinese, Japanese, and Indian cuisines, have been shown to reduce risk, particularly when compared to the Western diet, said the study. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ultra processed foods can increase the risk of obesity and diabetes, themselves risk factors for Alzheimer's disease, it added.

