Stomach infection or food poisoning? Don't skip lab tests this monsoon

Heavy rains, waterlogging, and high humidity create a perfect breeding ground for harmful microbes. As food hygiene and water quality deteriorate during the monsoon, hospitals and diagnostic labs across the country witness a sharp surge in patients suffering from severe diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and fever.
Even though the symptoms are similar, determining whether the illness is a stomach disorder or a foodborne infection is important, as different treatment options are available, says Dr LakshmiPriya R, Senior Consultant Microbiologist and Molecular Biologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited (Chennai). According to doctors, cases of stomach disorder and foodborne infections surge during the monsoon because:
Food poisoning typically stems from toxins produced by bacteria already present in spoiled or contaminated food, and symptoms usually appear within hours, then fade on their own with rest and fluids. A stomach infection, on the other hand, involves live bacteria, viruses, or parasites multiplying in the gut, often linked to contaminated water that spreads during monsoon flooding and waterlogging. These infections can linger, worsen, or trigger complications such as dehydration and, in some cases, typhoid or hepatitis A, says Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director – Gastroenterology, CK Birla Gurgaon.
Diagnosis cannot be made solely on the basis of symptoms. It is necessary to perform laboratory tests to identify the pathogenic organism and provide appropriate treatment.
Someone with gastroenteritis might have the following exams
By taking simple actions that effectively minimise the risk of gastrointestinal diseases during the monsoon season, you can keep your body safe. Here are some helpful methods:
Doctors are advising people not to overlook symptoms if they persist after 48 hours, if the fever is above 102°F, if bloody diarrhoea occurs, or if extreme dehydration is noticed. Timely testing will not only aid quick recovery but also prevent unnecessary use of antibiotics, which could potentially lead to drug resistance in future.
Although prevention is the first line of defence against illnesses, lab tests can help diagnose stomach infections, which are often confused with food poisoning during the monsoon season. Hence, with early and accurate diagnosis, treatment can begin promptly and help prevent further problems.
The author, Nivedita, is a freelance writer. She writes on health and travel.
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