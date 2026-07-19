Stomach infection or food poisoning? Don't skip lab tests this monsoon

Heavy rains, waterlogging, and high humidity create a perfect breeding ground for harmful microbes. As food hygiene and water quality deteriorate during the monsoon, hospitals and diagnostic labs across the country witness a sharp surge in patients suffering from severe diarrhoea, vomiting, abdominal cramps, nausea, and fever.

Even though the symptoms are similar, determining whether the illness is a stomach disorder or a foodborne infection is important, as different treatment options are available, says Dr LakshmiPriya R, Senior Consultant Microbiologist and Molecular Biologist, Metropolis Healthcare Limited (Chennai). According to doctors, cases of stomach disorder and foodborne infections surge during the monsoon because:

Consumption of contaminated water can transmit germs, viruses, and parasites.

In hot and humid weather, food spoils quickly due to poor storage.

Street food is more prone to contamination due to exposure to rain, dust, and flies.

Mal hygiene leads to increased spread of diseases caused by viruses. Stomach infection vs food poisoning Food poisoning typically stems from toxins produced by bacteria already present in spoiled or contaminated food, and symptoms usually appear within hours, then fade on their own with rest and fluids. A stomach infection, on the other hand, involves live bacteria, viruses, or parasites multiplying in the gut, often linked to contaminated water that spreads during monsoon flooding and waterlogging. These infections can linger, worsen, or trigger complications such as dehydration and, in some cases, typhoid or hepatitis A, says Dr Anukalp Prakash, Director – Gastroenterology, CK Birla Gurgaon.

Food poisoning It is commonly caused by the consumption of food containing pathogens

Sudden onset of symptoms can be noted within hours of eating the contaminated food

Usually, several people who ate the same dish get sick at the same time

The disease is not transmitted from person to person Gastroenteritis This can happen due to infection by bacteria, viruses, or parasites

The symptoms generally develop more slowly

Unlike food poisoning, this infection can be contracted through contaminated food, water, or contact with an infected person

The symptoms appear to last longer and vary according to the type of organism responsible for the disease Symptoms of food poisoning and stomach infection Stomach poisoning-related symptoms appear slowly, leading to the feeling of discomfort in the stomach, from low to increasing temperature, bloating, and slight dehydration. Why laboratory tests matter? Diagnosis cannot be made solely on the basis of symptoms. It is necessary to perform laboratory tests to identify the pathogenic organism and provide appropriate treatment.

Someone with gastroenteritis might have the following exams

Stool analysis, which involves examining stool for the presence of bacteria, viruses, parasites, and even blood.

Whether the patient needs an antibiotic is determined by a stool culture

Blood testing to assess dehydration, inflammation, and electrolyte imbalance, as well as signs of systemic infection.

More tests may be performed when the illness is serious, lasts for a long time, or tends to recur regularly. Prevention is better than cure By taking simple actions that effectively minimise the risk of gastrointestinal diseases during the monsoon season, you can keep your body safe. Here are some helpful methods:

Use boiled water or purified water

Eat freshly prepared food

Wash fruits and vegetables properly

Practise proper hygiene

Check the cleanliness of the food source you eat

Store the food properly Doctors are advising people not to overlook symptoms if they persist after 48 hours, if the fever is above 102°F, if bloody diarrhoea occurs, or if extreme dehydration is noticed. Timely testing will not only aid quick recovery but also prevent unnecessary use of antibiotics, which could potentially lead to drug resistance in future.

Although prevention is the first line of defence against illnesses, lab tests can help diagnose stomach infections, which are often confused with food poisoning during the monsoon season. Hence, with early and accurate diagnosis, treatment can begin promptly and help prevent further problems.