BENGALURU : As India opens up and the number of coronavirus cases surges, cardiac surgeon and founder-chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Shetty says we need to shift our focus from counting beds and ventilators to ensuring there are enough specialists in district hospitals. In an interview to Mint, Dr Shetty says at the end of a pandemic, a country is known by how many people died of the virus and not how many beds and ventilators we readied. Edited excerpts:

How grim is the situation? Is India prepared to handle the spike?

It is indeed grim because we do not have enough experts and set protocols to treat this virus. All our opinions have changed 360 degrees from the time the pandemic broke. As we ease lockdown curbs, reality has hit us. We no more have control over the spread of the virus as lakhs of migrants have moved and are still moving.

We must now accept that the numbers will go up and it is impossible for anyone to predict by how much. The virus has spread its tentacles. Lockdown will not help anymore. The Spanish Flu lasted for more than 18 months. My guess is coronavirus will last for a year or more. Again we are all only guessing. We live in the most unpredictable times.

What are the immediate challenges for India to flatten the curve?

The virus has behaved the same way in India as it did in the rest of the world, taking into account India’s immunity, weather and everything else. The lockdown helped reduce the mortality rate. We no longer need to ramp up beds, hospitals or PPEs. While we continue to increase tracing and testing, we need to immediately increase the number of anesthetists and ICU specialists. Beds will not treat patients. We must now stop asking how many beds or ventilators are ready and ask how people are there to treat the patient.

Most of the 740 district hospitals with 150-800 beds each have just two or three anesthetists each. Post lockdown, when lakhs of people are moving into villages how can we afford this kind of shortage? Who is there to treat them? Readying piped oxygen can be done quickly, but what is missing are doctors and parademics trained in ICU maintenance. The problem has moved from cities to rural India. We must change our focus and ramp up health infrastructure there. At the end of this pandemic, a country is known by how many people died of the virus and not how many beds and ventilators we readied.

How can we increase doctor/specialist numbers in a short span of time?

I know we cannot produce them overnight. But we have thousands of young doctors who have failed or not completed their course. They have all been trained in critical care. They know how to interpret the ECG, monitor oxygen levels and have all other skills to treat this disease. We must post them across India in district hospitals to treat covid patients. Tell them they will be given their degree once they complete this assignment for one year. At present they are board eligible not board certificate. They may not have the certificate but have the necessary skills and training in ICU maintenance ,which is the need of the hour.

US, Italy and England have done this to augment shortage of specialists and anesthetists. Then there are the final year medical students who can help us. We must mobilize about one lakh young doctors and put them in covid hospitals.

Government hospitals have done a commendable job during the last three months. But they are tired, exhausted and burnt out. Time has come to bring in young doctors and what better way to train them in emergency care than a pandemic.

With numbers surging, private hospitals have been told to treat covid patients, but perception is that it can be expensive for the patients...

Most private hospitals are very happy to treat covid patients at an affordable price. People think private hospitals don’t want to treat or they fleece patients. That's not true. It is important that we do not make hospitals the spread zone. We cannot afford to do that. Therefore it is advisable to have dedicated covid hospitals to flatten the curve.

