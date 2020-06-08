Stop counting beds; get specialists to rural India to fight covid: Devi Shetty

I know we cannot produce them overnight. But we have thousands of young doctors who have failed or not completed their course. They have all been trained in critical care. They know how to interpret the ECG, monitor oxygen levels and have all other skills to treat this disease. We must post them across India in district hospitals to treat covid patients. Tell them they will be given their degree once they complete this assignment for one year. At present they are board eligible not board certificate. They may not have the certificate but have the necessary skills and training in ICU maintenance ,which is the need of the hour.