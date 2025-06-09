Stressed out? Try these 3 breathing techniques to de-stress in just 60 seconds

Feeling overwhelmed, anxious, or just mentally drained? Whether it is work pressure, deadlines, or just too much screen time, it often creeps in without warning. Not to mention, stress can make you gain weight, disturb your sleep, and even affect your digestion. But here’s the catch—you don't always need hours of meditation or a weekend to relax. Sometimes, just one minute of breathing exercises can do wonders. Sounds too simple? Try it yourself.

Advertisement

Breathing is one of the quickest, most effective ways to calm your nervous system. Whether you are preparing for a big meeting or winding down before bed, these breathing techniques can help deal with emotional triggers.

Breathing techniques to calm in 60 seconds As per yoga expert Himalayan Siddhaa Akshar, “One deliberate minute of breathing can bring you back to center and enhance lung function.” So, here are the 3 most effective breathing techniques suggested by him to stay calm in stressful situations:

1. Sama Vritti (Equal breathing) This gentle breathing technique helps slow a racing mind and ease physical tension. Within seconds, it balances the breath, lowers heart rate, and promotes mental clarity. This is ideal to do before meetings, bedtime, or anytime you feel overwhelmed.

Advertisement

How to practice:

Inhale through your nose for 4 counts.

Exhale through your nose for 4 counts.

Continue this rhythm for 60 seconds.

2. Bhastrika Pranayama (Bellows breath) Known as the "yogic coffee," Bhastrika boosts energy, clears the lungs, and increases oxygen flow. This breathing exercise is especially helpful for those recovering from respiratory issues or living in polluted environments or area. When practiced regularly, it builds lung strength and improves mental resilience.

How to practice:

Sit comfortably with your spine straight.

Inhale deeply and forcefully through the nose.

Exhale with equal force.

Start with 10 fast breaths, rest, then repeat for 2–3 rounds.

3. Nadi Shodhana (Alternate nostril breathing) This breathing technique helps calm the mind and clear the nasal passages. It is ideal for stress relief and improving lung function. Not only this, but it also reduces anxiety, enhances mental clarity, and brings balance to both sides of the brain.

Advertisement

How to practice:

Close your right nostril and inhale through the left.

Close your left nostril and exhale through the right.

Inhale through the right, then exhale through the left.

Practice for 2–3 minutes.

Practice these breathing techniques to stay calm and cool or whenever you need a quick mental reset.

Stress can affect your productivity and overall health.

Advertisement

Yoga poses to de-stress While these breathing techniques are great for finding calm quickly, if you have a bit more time and space, try adding these simple yoga poses to help you relax and boost your lung capacity.

1. Bhujangasana (Cobra pose) This gentle backbend stretches the chest, strengthens the diaphragm, and improves lung expansion. Here's how to do it:

Lie on your stomach with your hands under your shoulders.

Inhale and slowly lift your chest off the ground.

Hold for a few breaths, then exhale and lower back down.

2. Matsyasana (Fish pose) This pose stretches the chest and spine, which can help release tension in the upper back, neck and shoulder. Here's how to do it:

Advertisement

Lie on your back, arch your chest upward, and place the crown of your head on the floor.

Breathe deeply and hold the pose for 30 seconds.

3. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose) This pose is known to improve core muscles, enhance lung capacity and reduce stress. Here's how to do it:

Lie on your back, bend your knees, and lift your hips upward.

Interlace your hands under your back and breathe deeply for 30 seconds.