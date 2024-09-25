‘Strong evidence’: Breast cancer linked in food packaging; scientists raise alarm

Nearly 200 chemicals associated with breast cancer are used in food packaging and plastic tableware, a recent study reveals.. Out of these, dozens of harmful chemicals can enter the human body through food.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Food Packaging Forum, has raised concerns about these carcinogens and their impact on health, CNN reported.

According to Jane Muncke, co-author of the study, 76 known or potential breast cancer-causing chemicals from food contact materials have been found in people. She highlighted the importance of removing such harmful substances from the food supply to prevent cancer.

“There is strong evidence that 76 known or potential breast carcinogens from food contact materials recently purchased all over the world can be found in people,” Muncke said.

Also Read | Dying cancer patient will spend her final moments with the highest bidder

The research showed that 40 of these chemicals are already classified as hazardous by global authorities, but are still used in packaging, allowing them to enter food. Jenny Kay, a scientist at the Silent Spring Institute, has pointed out that these chemicals are still being used despite being dangerous to human health, as per CNN.

Many experts believe that environmental factors, including exposure to harmful chemicals, are contributing to the increasing rates of breast cancer in younger women. Other factors, such as obesity, alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity, are also being considered.

One major concern is the presence of “forever chemicals” like Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in food packaging, which do not break down easily.

Also Read | Male cancer rates to increase 84%; deaths to double

According to the publication, these chemicals are linked to various health problems, such as high cholesterol, cancer, and heart disease.

Choose glass or steel containers While scientists call for stricter regulations to control the use of these substances, they also suggest that consumers can reduce exposure by avoiding plastic containers, opting for glass or stainless steel for food storage and choosing organic products, which are exposed to fewer pesticides, when possible.