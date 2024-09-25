‘Strong evidence’: Breast cancer linked in food packaging; scientists raise alarm

A study reveals nearly 200 chemicals linked to breast cancer in food packaging and plastic tableware. Researchers urge removing these harmful substances to protect health, as 76 have been found in people. Experts call for stricter regulations and suggest alternatives to reduce exposure.

Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Updated25 Sep 2024, 05:45 PM IST
‘Strong evidence’: Breast cancer linked in food packaging; scientists raise alarm
‘Strong evidence’: Breast cancer linked in food packaging; scientists raise alarm(Pexels)

Nearly 200 chemicals associated with breast cancer are used in food packaging and plastic tableware, a recent study reveals.. Out of these, dozens of harmful chemicals can enter the human body through food.

The study, conducted by researchers from the Food Packaging Forum, has raised concerns about these carcinogens and their impact on health, CNN reported.

Also Read | No link between mobile phones and brain cancer, WHO-backed study says

According to Jane Muncke, co-author of the study, 76 known or potential breast cancer-causing chemicals from food contact materials have been found in people. She highlighted the importance of removing such harmful substances from the food supply to prevent cancer.

“There is strong evidence that 76 known or potential breast carcinogens from food contact materials recently purchased all over the world can be found in people,” Muncke said.

Also Read | Dying cancer patient will spend her final moments with the highest bidder

The research showed that 40 of these chemicals are already classified as hazardous by global authorities, but are still used in packaging, allowing them to enter food. Jenny Kay, a scientist at the Silent Spring Institute, has pointed out that these chemicals are still being used despite being dangerous to human health, as per CNN.

Many experts believe that environmental factors, including exposure to harmful chemicals, are contributing to the increasing rates of breast cancer in younger women. Other factors, such as obesity, alcohol consumption and lack of physical activity, are also being considered.

One major concern is the presence of “forever chemicals” like Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) in food packaging, which do not break down easily.

Also Read | Male cancer rates to increase 84%; deaths to double

According to the publication, these chemicals are linked to various health problems, such as high cholesterol, cancer, and heart disease.

Choose glass or steel containers

While scientists call for stricter regulations to control the use of these substances, they also suggest that consumers can reduce exposure by avoiding plastic containers, opting for glass or stainless steel for food storage and choosing organic products, which are exposed to fewer pesticides, when possible.

This study highlights the urgent need for action to remove harmful chemicals from the food supply to protect public health.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 05:45 PM IST
Business NewsScienceHealth‘Strong evidence’: Breast cancer linked in food packaging; scientists raise alarm

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Science

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.