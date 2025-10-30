Struggling to complete 10,000 steps a day? New study reveals how just 4,000 steps can improve your health

Walking 10,000 steps a day seems to have become a universal fitness goal. When you check your smartwatch or scroll through social media, you might compare your step count with friends and feel guilty if you fall short of this number. But what if you're told this may not be the magic number it is meant to be? A recent study says fewer steps can also provide important health benefits, especially for older adults. Researchers have found that taking just 4,000 steps a day can improve heart health and reduce the risk of mortality.

Is 10,000 steps really enough? A recent study published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine looked at older women in the United States. It examined how step counts affect longevity and heart health. The results were surprising: walking just 4,000 steps a day, even once or twice a week, was linked to a 26% lower risk of death and a 27% lower risk of heart disease compared to those who were inactive. This study emphasises an important point: it's not just about reaching high daily step goals, but also about establishing a regular pattern of movement.

Is walking 4000 steps a day good for you? When people reached 4,000 steps per day for three or more days a week, they saw benefits. Researchers found a 40% lower chance of dying and a 27% lower risk of heart disease. Walking more than 7,000 steps daily did help with longevity, but it provided little extra benefit for heart health, according to the study. It makes one wonder: Is it really about reaching a specific step count, or is the key to good health in how often and consistently we move?

Instead of focusing on hitting 10,000 steps every day, remember that any movement is good for your health. “For those who feel stressed by the 10,000-step goal, it’s helpful to know that even 4,000 steps for about 30 to 40 minutes a few times a week can benefit heart health," fitness expert Dr Aijaz Ashai, tells Health Shots.

Where did the 10,000 steps a day goal come from? The 10,000-step goal did not come from scientific studies. Instead, it started as a marketing idea that suggested moving more can improve health. “Over time, this phrase became popular in fitness culture, leading many people to believe that reaching 10,000 steps a day is the best target for good health," says Dr Aijaz Ashai. Science has shown that we don’t need to take 10,000 steps a day to be healthy or live longer. Instead, research suggests we can adopt a more realistic, flexible approach to our health.

Does it matter how much time you spend in the gym? Health isn’t just about doing strenuous workouts or spending a lot of time in the gym. For many people, especially those facing age-related issues, chronic illnesses, or a busy schedule, knowing that walking 4,000 to 7,000 steps can reduce health risks is a game-changer. Walking less should not be the new goal. Instead, it should make people want to embrace the fact that every step counts. Short walks, like a stroll in the park or a walk after dinner, add up. These small movements can lead to health benefits over time.