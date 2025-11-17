Struggling with bloating at night? Alaya F shares her go-to detox drink made with herbs and spices for easier digestion

Do you often end your day feeling heavy, bloated, or sluggish? Many people struggle with nighttime digestive discomfort, especially after long or stressful days. While a balanced diet definitely helps, one simple home remedy can also help you. Recently, actor Alaya F shared her go-to nighttime detox drink on Instagram, saying, "What if I told you that this one little nighttime drink could help you detox, de-bloat, and digest?" In her reel, she walks fans through an easy recipe made with everyday spices and herbs that she relies on to detox, de-bloat, and unwind her system before bed. And the best part? Every ingredient is a basic kitchen staple with its own unique health benefits.

Alaya F’s detox and de-bloat drink Alaya F explains that all you need are ajwain, jeera, saunf, crushed ginger, mint leaves, and pre-soaked sabza (basil seeds).

Here's how to make it: Put water to boil.

Add 1/2 teaspoon each of ajwain, jeera, saunf, and 1/2 teaspoon of crushed ginger.

Boil for 5 minutes.

Add a few mint leaves and boil for 2 more minutes.

Strain, then stir in 1 teaspoon pre-soaked basil seeds. And your nighttime detox drink is ready.

Benefits of this detox drink 1. Ajwain (carom seeds) Ajwain contains fiber, antioxidants, and active compounds that may help relieve indigestion and bloating. It is known to support better cholesterol levels and soothe discomfort caused by gas.

2. Jeera (cumin seeds) Cumin boosts antioxidant intake and supports enzyme activity, possibly speeding up digestion. A study in the Middle East Journal of Digestive Diseases found that 57 patients with IBS experienced symptom improvement after taking concentrated cumin for two weeks. Cumin may also help with blood sugar control and provide iron.

3. Saunf (fennel seeds) Fennel is rich in dietary fiber and has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. These benefits may help reduce symptoms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and its anti-inflammatory action may also support heart health by reducing long-term inflammation.

4. Adrak (ginger) Ginger is widely known for its ability to ease nausea, bloating, and digestive discomfort. It may help relax the gastrointestinal tract and support bowel movement, making nighttime digestion smoother.

5. Pudina (mint leaves) Mint contains menthol, which has a relaxing effect on digestive muscles. It may ease gas, reduce bloating, and support easier digestion before bedtime.

6. Sabza seeds (basil seeds) Basil seeds contain 36.3 percent fiber, 33 percent healthy fats, and 9.4 percent protein. They are also rich in potassium, magnesium, calcium, phenols, and flavonoids (antioxidants). In fact, basil seeds also provide ALA, a plant-based omega-3 fatty acid linked to heart health. As per the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the three main omega-3 types are ALA, EPA, and DHA. ALA is especially beneficial for plant-based diets.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)