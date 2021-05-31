Studies have shown correlation between strokes and covid: AIIMS neurology head

Stroke awareness programmes at the national level should be planned by the government and Indian Stroke Association. Physicians and primary health centre doctors should be trained in stroke detection and management. While the primary health centres are pivotal for their proximity and acceptability to the interiors of Indian terrain, they can serve only the preventive and educational aspects of healthcare. In the stroke chain of survival, they can help in stroke recognition and referral, as well as in stroke prevention and rehabilitation. The district level hospitals in India are better equipped in terms of infrastructure and personnel and can serve as primary stroke centres. The medical colleges, institutes, and major public and private chain of hospitals are pillars of tertiary care and referral in all states which can be developed into comprehensive stroke centres. Incorporating the physicians in the national umbrella of the stroke programme will help tap their potential in the national fight-stroke programme and will be able to generate an adequate workforce. Because the physicians practise closer to the community, stroke care would reach closer to the general population. One of the major aspects in Indian healthcare delivery is the ratio of public and private sectors. Currently, nearly 70% of healthcare is managed by the private sector. Integrating the private health sector into the nationalized healthcare chain for holistically improving the access and affordability is a major challenge. One solution could be fostering the public-private partnerships in acceptable terms so as not to jeopardize the sustainability and growth of both sectors. Accessibility and affordability are major factors affecting a successful healthcare model, especially in a resource limited setting like India. The recent launch and enforcement of Modicare for all (Ayushman Bharat) has provided for identifying and ensuring at least 30% of the Indian population with lower socio=economic status to access and afford advanced healthcare.

