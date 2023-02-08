Study finds link between cancer patients and long Covid-19 | Read here
The result also shows that women undergoing cancer treatment seem at higher risk than men.
A new study has revealed that more than one in two cancer patients experienced long Covid-19 symptoms for more than six months after initial infection. The research is published in the journal eLife, according to the news agency ANI.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×