Depressed young adults more likely to develop heart diseases: Study2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 01:03 PM IST
According to the latest research, young adults who feel depressed or with poor mental health days have higher rates or heart attacks, strokes, and risk factors for heart diseases.
A new study revealed that young adults who feel depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and have poor heart health. The study was conducted by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×