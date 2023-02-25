Study gives insights into how excess weight linked with increase risk of death
- The statistical analysis of nearly 18,000 people also shines a light on the pitfalls of using body mass index (BMI) to study health outcomes
According to new research, being slightly underweight has probably been associated with a higher mortality risk than being overweight or obese, which increases the risk of death by anywhere between 22 per cent and 91 per cent--significantly more than previously believed.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×