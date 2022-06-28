Study highlights need for booster dose

Under the covid vaccination drive, more than 1.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered in India so far, but the number of booster doses stands at only around 44 million.“Now, the question is how much booster one should take? At the moment, it appears that two (primary vaccination doses) plus one (booster) is desirable. Whether it should be three (primary vaccination doses and booster) plus one (fourth dose), there is no clear-cut proof. So, right now advocacy should be two vaccines (primary regime) plus one (booster dose) and all those eligible for it should take it," Prof Reddy said.