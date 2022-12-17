Study on mice finds mucosal DNA vaccine effective in stopping COVID-19

A small-scale study on mice has revealed that a mucosal DNA vaccine can effectively halt COVID-19 in its tracks. An international research team has shown that, in contrast to the virus, which kills 100% of unvaccinated mice, its mucosal DNA vaccine can guarantee the complete survival of a group of mice infected with the variant that has been adapted to this species. Ten mice per group were tested in each group, according to the study.

