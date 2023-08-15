Study reveals how common cold virus may lead to fatal blood clotting disorder2 min read 15 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
The study said that initially, the virus may be symptoms like a mild cold, common cough, etc. but can turn serious at later stages
A common flu-causing virus may have links with serious blood clots and severe thrombocytopenia or a decline in the level of platelets as per a new study by published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study said that initially, the virus may have symptoms like a mild cold, common cough, etc. but can turn serious at later stages and cause fatal anti-platelet factor 4 disorder.