A common flu-causing virus may have links with serious blood clots and severe thrombocytopenia or a decline in the level of platelets as per a new study by published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study said that initially, the virus may have symptoms like a mild cold, common cough, etc. but can turn serious at later stages and cause fatal anti-platelet factor 4 disorder.

In the medical journal, the researchers from the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Medicine in the United States the findings of the study can lead to earlier diagnosis, appropriate and optimized treatment, and better outcomes in patients, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The discovery unveils an entirely novel avenue for investigation, given that numerous inquiries persist regarding the mechanisms and reasons behind the emergence of this ailment—along with identifying the individuals at the highest risk of developing this disorder.

Antibodies are substantial proteins with a Y-shaped structure, capable of adhering to the exteriors of bacteria and other external entities. This attachment serves to mark them for elimination through the immune system or to directly counteract the potential harm posed by these entities.

The study began when a child was admitted to the hospital with an aggressive blood clot in his brain and severe thrombocytopenia. He was earlier diagnosed as an outpatient with an adenovirus infection. "The intensive care unit physicians, the neuro-intensivist, and the hematology group were working around the clock to determine the next steps in the care for this young child," said Jacquelyn Baskin-Miller from UNC.

"They weren't responding to therapy and were progressing quickly. We had questioned whether it could have been linked to the adenovirus considering the vaccine data, but there was nothing in the literature at that time to suggest it," Baskin-Miller added.

Chain reaction leading to depleting platelets

In conditions involving anti-PF4, the individual's immune system generates antibodies targeting platelet factor-4 (PF4), a protein released by platelets.

When an antibody is created against PF4 and attaches to it, this can set off a chain reaction causing the rapid depletion and activation of platelets within the bloodstream. Consequently, this sequence of events can lead to both blood clotting and a decrease in platelet count.

On occasions, the development of anti-PF4 antibodies can be prompted by a patient's interaction with heparin, resulting in heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT). Alternatively, these antibodies may arise due to an autoimmune response independent of heparin exposure, which is labeled as "spontaneous HIT."

(With inputs from PTI)