Study reveals how common cold virus may lead to fatal blood clotting disorder

A common flu-causing virus may have links with serious blood clots and severe thrombocytopenia or a decline in the level of platelets as per a new study by published in the New England Journal of Medicine. The study said that initially, the virus may have symptoms like a mild cold, common cough, etc. but can turn serious at later stages and cause fatal anti-platelet factor 4 disorder.

